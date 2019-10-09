Lumberton man charged in robbery

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday and charged in the robbery of a 76-year-old woman that occurred in a Maxway parking lot this past week.

Stephen Newman, 33, of 237 Paizley Drive in Lumberton, was arrested at noon by Red Springs police Detective Lonnie Hausler for the common law robbery of Frances Collins in the town’s Maxway parking lot on Oct. 3, according to Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

Newman was identified by multiple people from surveillance footage obtained, Monroe said.

Newman was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

