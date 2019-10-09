Lumberton man charged in robbery

LUMBERTON — In a surprise move Tuesday, 15-year school board member Loistine DeFreece resigned her District 1 seat after questions were raised about her residing outside her district.

It was standing-room-only at the monthly meeting of the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County amid rumors that Superintendent Shanita Wooten would be dismissed, but it was DeFreece who bowed out early.

During the public comment period, Gerome Chavis, the frontman for We the People, demanded Defreece not be allowed to vote in Tuesday’s meeting, and that she be removed immediately.

“She has changed her address at the Board of Elections and sold her house with no intent to go back,” said Chavis, while handing out what he said was proof she was voting out of district.

DeFreece has not lived in her district since Hurricane Matthew flooded her South Lumberton home in October 2016. The board had no comment on the residency issue as DeFreece took the microphone to say farewell.

“It has been a pleasure serving on the Board of Education of Robeson County,” DeFreece said. “I am proud of my service over 15 years.

“I plan to run for an at-large seat on this board in 2020,” she said.

DeFreece was last elected in 2016. School board policy allows the board to select her replacement, who will serve until the end of her term, which will be July of next year.

School board Chairman John Campbell, who is one of three at-large board members, said he took “no delight” in DeFreece’s departure, but the evidence is clear, and “the integrity of this board was at stake.”

After one month of school, a financial report shows the Public Schools of Robeson County’s financial turn-around is on target. With 186 fewer employees, including 120 fewer teachers, the public schools have saved nearly $1 million, according to Finance Director Erica Setzer.

In more good news, student enrollment, which has slowly declined since 2015, increased by 73 students to 21,413.

Another savings has come in the form of fewer substitute teachers. The system employed 447 substitute teachers in May 2019 compared with 169 in September 2019, saving the system $276,431.

Besides the staff reduction, four schools were closed, including South Robeson High School, and consolidated.

The staff reduction was accomplished through retirements and natural attrition, without layoffs, Setzer said. The finance director said that while the financial picture is improving, the school system is not in a position to add new staff or programs.

“We are not using local funds to pay overages,” Setzer said. “This just puts us back at ground zero.”

In other action, the school board agreed to hear a proposal from the Robeson County History Museum to move the old one-room schoolhouse to the museum at 101 S. Elm St. The schoolhouse, which is located at the former central office, was flooded by both hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

School Attorney Grady Hunt said the schoolhouse remains property of the system, and the board should seek a proposal from the History Museum.

Robeson Community College gave an enrollment report that included 431 students in Early College. Early College provides two years of high school and two years of college credit, saving students money on college credits, according to Patricia Locklear, RCC’s director of admissions.

The college has 328 students enrolled in its college transfer program and 388 students in the general education program. Of RCC’s 1,897 students, 1,800 are on some form of financial aid.

A contingent representing the state Board of Education addressed the school board and said it would continue to support PSRC’s financial and academic turnaround.

“We commend you for your hard work in servicing the needs of the children of Robeson County,” said state board member Alan Duncan. “On short notice the staff performed excellently, and you are will situated to put your finances into good order.

“The staff and board are continuing to work on the issues of exceptional children, curriculum and construction,” he said.

During the build up to closing and consolidating schools and formulating a financial plan last summer, the state Board of Education was on hand to advise and support.

In the public comment period, several speakers offered support for Superintendent Wooten. Rumors of her imminent dismissal had spread on social media, but following a lengthy closed door session, no action was taken.

Doug McBroom used the period to chastise the board, saying its members had failed to respond to repeated email requests for proof they were staying current on training that is required to be a board member, and called for them all to resign. His comments were met with applause.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer