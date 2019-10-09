First lady delivers comfort, supplies

North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper checks outt artwork created by W.H. Knuckles Elementary School students during her tour of the school Wednesday after she dropped off school supplies. After her visit to the school, she thanked local hurricane disaster relief volunteers for their efforts in helping people rebuild. North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper checks outt artwork created by W.H. Knuckles Elementary School students during her tour of the school Wednesday after she dropped off school supplies. After her visit to the school, she thanked local hurricane disaster relief volunteers for their efforts in helping people rebuild. North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper shows off her hula hoop skills in the W.H. Knuckles Elementary School gymnasium gym during a tour of the school on Wednesday. Cooper came to the school to deliver supplies. North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper shows off her hula hoop skills in the W.H. Knuckles Elementary School gymnasium gym during a tour of the school on Wednesday. Cooper came to the school to deliver supplies.

LUMBERTON — The first lady of North Carolina visited W.H. Knuckles Elementary School Wednesday afternoon to drop off school supplies as a part of the Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive.

Kristin Cooper was in the county the same week as her husband, Gov. Roy Cooper, who came on Monday.

“The staff and students of W.H. Knuckles are truly grateful to be the recipients of the Governor’s Annual School Supply Drive. We enjoyed the honor of visiting with First Lady Cooper, her staff, and PSRC officials to discuss the hurricane recovery process, student learning, and the recent consolidation of schools in PSRC,” Principal Lisa Troy said.

Cooper dropped off school supplies ahead of visiting local homes that were damaged by hurricanes Matthew and Florence as a part of N.C. Resiliency Week, which is this week.

“It’s always an honor to be here in Robeson County,” Cooper said. “Today we spent time at W.H. Knuckles Elementary School and visited houses that are being rebuilt by volunteers following recent hurricanes. The governor and I are here for Robeson County as we continue to rebuild as a state, and I appreciate the work of our volunteers and all that is happening in recovery efforts on the county level.”

The school was hit hard by hurricanes Matthew, which struck in October 2016, and Florence, which hit Robeson County in September 2018. Damages caused by Matthew mainly were to the cafeteria, which affected the preparation and service of meals and forced students to eat in the gymnasium for more than six months after Matthew.

Cooper was joined by Troy and several local officials as she walked school’s halls and stopped in classrooms to wave to and speak with students.

She even demonstrated her skills with a hula hoop in the school’s gymnasium.

After the tour, Cooper sat down in the media center and listened to Troy and local officials as they spoke of educational issues and challenges the school is facing. Taking part in the discussion were Lumberton City Council member Chris Howard, Lumberton Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey, Public Schools of Robeson County Superintendent Shanita Wooten, Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerry Stephens and Robert Locklear, Public Schools of Robeson County assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and accountability.

From W.H. Knuckles, Cooper made her way to sites in Lumberton where hurricane disaster recovery workers are working to repair homes damaged by Matthew and Florence.

Stephens described Cooper’s visit as “thoughtful” and “inspiring.”

“It motivates us to keep going a little more,” he said. “It was very inspiring. I’m glad she came.”

Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday declared Oct. 6-12 as N.C. Resiliency Week while visiting the site in St. Pauls where a storm-ravaged home is being rebuilt.

“What we want to do is to set the stage for recovery and future resiliency of storms,” the governor said.

