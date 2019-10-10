Crime report

The following incidents of stolen firearm were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Marvin Stephens, Jenkins Road, Fairmont; and Douglas Steven, Noa Drive, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ricketta McLean, Fairley Road, Maxton; and Lucinda Cummings, Bunk Drive, Lumberton.