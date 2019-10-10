Traffic stop leads to drug charges

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — A 24-year-old Pembroke man was jailed under a $500,000 secured bond after he was charged with numerous drug crimes after a traffic stop.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Lee Quevedo is charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV-controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II-, III- and IV- controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, at about 3 p.m. Wednesday deputies with the Community Impact Team and Drug Enforcement Division investigators conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Impala at Prospect and St. Anna roads. During the investigation, a quantity of oxycodone and Alprazolam pills, marijuana, a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

