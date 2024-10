LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America will hold a Family and Friends Day at the Robeson County Farmers Market on Oct. 26.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to noon and admission is free. The day will include a bounce house, face-painting, slushies and cornhole for all. The market is located on the corner of Eighth and Elm streets in downtown Lumberton.

For more information on the Family and Friends Day, visit the www.facebook.com/lumbertonffa/ or call 910-674-6869.