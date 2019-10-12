Body found near St. Pauls

LUMBERTON — An issue that sparked contentious debate during Wednesday’s Council Policy Committee meeting is on the agenda for Monday’s full City Council meeting, but whether or not it is discussed is unclear.

When City Council members gather at 6 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall, located at 500 N Cedar St., the last item on a lengthy agenda is the issue of renting office space in City Hall to the recently elected representative of North Carolina’s 9th District in the United States House of Representatives. The idea of letting Rep. Dan Bishop, the Republican who won the Sept. 10 special election for the congressional seat, rent office space for $1 a year sparked much, and sometimes heated debate Wednesday.

Councilwoman Karen Higley ended the discussion by making a motion to table the issue, which passed.

What is not clear is if Higley meant to table the discussion until Monday’s meeting or until November’s CPC meeting, City Attorney Holt Moore said Friday. He believes that because of this uncertainty Higley will be given the option of putting the issue back on the table for debate Monday, or making it clear she intended discussion of the issue be delayed until November, Moore said.

Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey’s was one of the voices raised in opposition of the proposed rental deal. He said Friday he opposes the idea because proper procedure was not followed and he sees no real benefit to giving a practically rent-free office to a freshman congressman who will spend the next several months running for re-election.

The Democrat insisted his opposition had nothing to do with politics. Bishop beat Democrat Dan McCready in the special election. But he would oppose the idea even if McCready had won, Cantey said.

“Yes, sir. Yes, sir,” Cantey said when asked that question.

His procedural objections start with only city leaders Mayor Bruce Davis, City Manager Wayne Horne and Moore meeting with Bishop on Sept. 23 to see the office and to offer a rental agreement with an end date in 2021, Cantey said.

“The rest of the City Council wasn’t told and given the chance to at least come and shake hands with Bishop,” Cantey said.

The rest of the council was told of the deal and asked if they agree with it four days later via telephone, he said.

“One or two people don’t run the city,” Cantey said.

Then there is the issue of who authorized the deal, Cantey said. He asked this question during Wednesday’s meeting and received no answer.

The councilman said he is aware of the argument that giving Bishop office space at little or no cost will encourage him to fully staff the office, Cantey said. He has heard proponents of the deal say having Bishop staffers in Lumberton on a permanent basis will benefit Robeson County’s residents.

Cantey isn’t convinced.

“For the next five months he’s going to be campaigning,” Cantey said.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are in March. Afterward, campaigning begins for the November 2020 general election.

He said that Bishop is a short-term freshman member of the U.S. House.

“When he gets up there, his office in D.C. is going to be in the basement with no windows,” Cantey said. “He’ll have no clout.”

Cantey wants to wait and offer an office to the winner of the 2020 election. That District 9 representative will be in office for a full two-year term.

Mike McIntyre, who represented North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House from 1997 to 2015, maintained an office on the third floor of City Hall. He was charged $800, Cantey said. Rep. Robert Pittenger had a one-room office in City Hall when he represented District 9 from 2013 until January. He was charged nothing, but Pittenger had one person in the office for only a couple hours each Thursday.

“You can’t be out there making backroom deals without getting the full consent of the council,” he said.

Before anything on Monday’s agenda is discussed, the City Council is to take part in special meeting that starts at 5:15 p.m.

A meeting notice reads in part, “The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the financing and design proposal concerning the Carolina Civic Center Project along a potential closed session to confer with the City Attorney.”

The proposed Bishop rent deal is one of three items in the Monday agenda’s New Business section. The other two items are approval of two change orders for the airport terminal project, and a request from the Carolina Civic Center board of directors for financing and design.

There are three public hearings on Monday’s agenda.

One is a rezoning request from Bharat Kumar L. Patel for property located at Farmbrook Drive and Hatfield Court. This is the site for a proposed hotel that during the Sept. 4 council meeting drew sharp objections from people with businesses near there. During that meeting the issue was sent back to the Planning Board in hopes a compromise could be reached. The Planning Board voted on Sept. 17 to send the matter back to the full council.

The other public hearings are a conditional-use permit request concerning the Your Pie pizza restaurant planned for property at 5130 Fayetteville Road, and an amendment to Article XVI, Flood Damage Prevention.

Also on Monday, there are to be retirement ceremonies for Fabian B. Hewett, a police sergeant for nine years; Luke Humphrey, a police corporal for 12 years; and Stephen F. Harden, a police sergeant for 19 years.

Cantey

T.C. Hunter Managing editor