Body found near St. Pauls

October 12, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near St. Pauls on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the body was found shortly after noon in the area of the 400 block of South Fifth Street, behind Cedar Plaza.

The body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and the cause of death. No additional information, including the person’s gender, was immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division is handling the information. Anyone with information should call the office at 910-671-3170.

The Robesonian will update this story when there is information.

