DOT to hold hearing on Columbus County road work

DELCO — State transportation officials are inviting the public to review a plan to improve traffic flow and safety on U.S. 74/76 in eastern Columbus County.
The public meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Delco Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, located at 238 Kaiser Road in Delco. During the meeting, members of the N.C. Department of Transportation will show design maps, answer questions and collect comments about the plan.
The department proposes reconstructing several median openings along the four-lane highway between Byrdville Freeman Road and east of Money Hole Road. With the design, drivers on the side roads would turn right to enter the highway without the risk of crossing opposing lanes of traffic. Drivers then would enter a dedicated lane to safely make a U-turn, if they want to go in the opposite direction.
“The design, known as a reduced conflict intersection, reduces by more than half the potential locations where a crash can occur compared to a conventional four-way intersection,” said Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT public relations officer in a statement. “The design has shown to reduce vehicle crashes by an average of 46 percent on corridors without traffic signals.”
People who cannot attend the meeting may send comments and inquiries to Alex Henderson, a Division 6 project manager. Henderson can be reached at 910-364-0603; by mail at P.O. Box 1150, Fayetteville, N.C., 28302; or email at [email protected]
The department will consider comments collected on the final design through 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2021.
The Transportation Department also will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled people who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Lauren Putnam at [email protected] or by calling 919-707-6072 as early as possible, so arrangements can be made.
People who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request before the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.