Temporary telephone number in effect at Animal Shelter

October 14, 2019
Brian Oxendine, of Raemon Road in Rowland, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of assault with a weapon.
Billy Lindsey, of Laurel Court in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $2,300 from a safe at his residence.
Danie Bowen, of Hood Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his silver 2020 Toyota Corolla Sedan from Hollywood Drive and Pate Street. The car is valued at $35,000, and his wallet and its contents inside the vehicle are valued at $100.
The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Shirley Taylor, Kite Road, Lumberton; Glenda Collins, Lombardy Village Road, St. Pauls; Julia Priest, McKnight Road, Rowland; Janie Morgan, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Cynthia Chavis, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Courtney Hunt, Colonels Road, Pembroke; Betty Acosta, West Horne Road, Rowland; Lillian Hildreth, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Travis Callahan, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Cersea Fairley, Milan Drive, Lumberton; Adam Sayre, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; and Sarah Hawkins, Cline Street, Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Robert Leggett, Leigh Lane, Lumberton; Jeanette Locklear, Rays Drive, Shannon; Herbert Dennings, Canady Road, Parkton; Delmy Solis Barahona, McQueen Road, Red Springs; and Juan Dial, Deep Branch Road, Maxton.
Lee Moore Jr., of Locklear Street, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his Taurus G32C 9mm pistol, valued at $200, from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Zaxby’s, located at 5011 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.
Chris Jackson, an employee at Walmart, located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, valued at $600.
Marshall Blanton, of Oxbow Drive in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a gray, four-door 2016 SUV, valued at $34,000, from TNT Truck Auto and RV, located at 4601 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.
Annie McKay, of West 22nd Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her white 2008 Chevrolet Impala while it was parked at Shop & Save Mart, located at 801 E. Second St. in Lumberton. The car is valued at $7,000, and the Sony PlayStation 4 inside the stolen vehicle is valued at $319.
Michael Byrd Sr., of Cardinal Avenue in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his property on East Fifth Street in Lumberton and stole two air conditioning units, with a combined value of $750; a refrigerator, valued at $1,000; a gas heater, valued at $200; a stove, valued at $900; a water heater, valued at $450; a gas log furnace, valued at $500; and copper wire, valued at $4,450. Byrd also reported $4,000 in damages to Sheetrock, $900 to a door and $600 to the frame of his house.
Anthony Lowery II, of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his utility trailer, valued at $1,000, from his residence.