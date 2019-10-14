Temporary telephone number in effect at Animal Shelter

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees approved on Monday a contract for the school’s new president.

The contract, which is for two and a half years, for Melissa Singler was approved during a closed-door meeting. Contract details were not disclosed.

Singler recently was unanimously selected by the trustees to become the college’s next president. She replaces Kimberly Gold, whose last day was June 30. Singler is to begin her duties at RCC on Nov. 1.

A welcome reception on RCC’s campus during which members of the public can meet Singler has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

“We’re looking forward to working with her,” said Shirley Stockton, board vice chairperson.

With Singler about to take the president’s reins, William Findt told the trustees farewell during what would be his last meeting serving as the interim president. Findt said he has met with Singler and shared notes for her transition and gave the trustees his stamp of approval.

“She has a wonderful background in community college education,” Findt said.

Findt thanked the trustees and RCC’s vice presidents.

“You’ve got a wonderful institution here,” he said.

The trustees learned Monday that enrollment for this year has surpassed enrollment for fall 2018 and more students are expected.

Student enrollment for this fall is 1,908, Ronnie Locklear, RCC assistant vice president of Student Services, told board members. Total enrollment for the fall 2018 semester was 1,720.

“That is fantastic compared to where we were last year,” Locklear said.

The college’s peak enrollment came in the 2010-11 school year when it had 3,951 students. The school reported in July that the budgeted enrollment for the upcoming school year is 2,667, a decline of about 32% from that peak year.

“We still have another enrollment cycle,” Locklear said. “We’re hoping to break 2,000.”

Also on Monday, the trustees heard a presentation from Vice President of Instruction and Student Support Patrena Elliott on Success. Progression. Achieve. Retention. Completion, also known as SPARC, the college’s newest Quality Enhancement Plan. Starting with a beta testing phase this fall and leading to full implementation in the fall of 2020, the goal is to improve progression, retention and completion of students enrolled in targeted courses, Elliott said. Faculty will partner with success coaches to enhance student success.

The launch of Aviso, an early alert system, this fall is further expected to contribute to increased student success. Aviso is a software program that prioritizes students at risk, identifies intervention opportunities and quickly informs faculty and success coaches.

“We at Robeson Community College recognize that recruitment is essential,” Elliott said. “We also recognize that we need to retain the students we recruit.”

The trustees also heard an update on the Robeson County College Foundation and the school’s new Massage Therapy Program.

Foundation Director Rebekah revels-Lowry told trustees that the foundation surpassed its goal at the recent Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament, which brought in 124 players and 26 teams. Lowry said $25,122 has been raised so far and more is to come. The goal was $22,000.

Massage Therapy instructor Beth Locklear told the trustees that 13 students have enrolled in the program that began Sept. 9. Massage therapy is a growing industry in the county not just because of the relaxation benefits, but because of the medical need, Locklear said.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer