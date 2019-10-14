Maxton delays monthly meeting

By: Staff report

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioner’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until next week.

The monthly meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at 7 p.m., according to a notice posted by Town Clerk Jacqueline Johnson. The meeting will take place in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

