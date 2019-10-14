Dail, Cummings to host fish fry

October 14, 2019
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A fish fry during which Red Springs residents can meet their representatives on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners has been scheduled for Oct. 24.

The event featuring a meal and Commissioners Faline Dial and Raymond Cummings is to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Red Springs Community Building.

The menu is fried fish, French fries, slaw, hush puppies, chicken and hot dogs. Meals can be eaten at the event or ordered for take-out. The meal will be provided at no cost.

Dial represents District 4 and Cummings represents District 5.

