UNCP student group wants officer’s resignation after pepper-spray incident

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Student Government Association has called for the resignation of the campus police officer involved in a incident during which pepper spray was used on people gathered for a homecoming football game.

In a statement released on the Internet and signed by SGA President Thomas Crowe-Allbriton and Vice President Cotrayia Hardison, the SGA states the incident on Saturday “hurts the image of our university and affects the perception of safety on campus.”

The statement refers to an incident in which a member of the UNCP Police and Public Safety Department used pepper spray on people, including students, who had gathered before the university football team’s game against Mars Hill. The office of Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and the UNCP office of Communications & Marketing have confirmed the incident.

Jodi Phelps, interim vice chancellor for Advancement and chief Communications & Marketing officer, would say on Monday only that the incident is under investigation and a statement would be issued after the investigation is completed. The university is not releasing the officer’s name.

In its statement, the SGA calls for a thorough investigation and the taking of appropriate action.

“We must do everything we can to ensure that our students feel safe around our campus police. We are appalled by this incident and deeply concerned for potential impacts it can have for out campus community. It is important that we hold our campus police accountable, especially in situations such as this,” the SGA statement reads in part.

The statement goes on to say that it is time for an open and honest dialogue and that the SGA is working with the campus’ administration.

Chancellor Cummings issued a statement Saturday in which he said the incident took place during homecoming celebrations. At the end of a tailgating event, an officer dispersed pepper spray “in an area where game attendees, including alumni and students, were gathered,” the chancellor said in his statement.

“We immediately began a thorough investigation that remains underway. Individuals at the scene are being asked to provide statements. The officer involved will be placed on investigatory leave. More information and my response will be available once this investigation has been completed,” Cummings’ statement reads in part.

Cummings goes on to say the incident was unfortunate and he wants to assure students and community members that the security of the UNCP campus is a top priority for him.

“We are proud UNC Pembroke is one of the safest campuses in the state and will do all we can to ensure our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members have confidence in their personal safety and our commitment to their dignity while on campus. We have a common bond. That bond will not be broken but strengthened as we learn how better to live as BraveNation,” Cummings’ statement reads in part.

The UNCP football team won the game against Mars Hill by a score of 36 to 29. See page 1B for game details.

Cummings