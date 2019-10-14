Early voting begins for municipal elections

LUMBERTON — Early voting begins on Wednesday for elections in 12 Robeson County municipalities, including nine that will be electing a mayor on Nov. 4.

For the municipal elections, there will not be an option for satellite sites during One-Stop Voting, with all the ballots being cast at the Board of Elections Office at 800 N. Walnut St. near downtown Lumberton. For those who are not registered, One-Stop offers the opportunity to register and cast a ballot the same day. No photo ID is required for this election. That requirement, approved by North Carolina voters, takes effect during the 2020 elections.

Early voting for this election does not include a Saturday or Sunday option, but does offer some extended hours.

Ballots can be cast at the elections office on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 from 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and on Monday, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 24, Oct. 25. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each day.

Following are the municipalities with elections and the candidates.

— Fairmont: Commissioners Charles Kemp, Cassandra Gaddy and J.J. McCree are facing challengers Heather Seibles and Melvin Ellison for three seats that are being contested. Terms are four years.

— Lumber Bridge: Incumbents Randy Russ and Alan Brunnet are the only two to file for two available seats on the town board. Terms are four years.

— Lumberton: Precinct 6 will be the only competitive race in Lumberton, with incumbent Chris Howard facing Roy Rogers for the City Council seat. Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, and Eric Chavis in Precinct 7 all are unopposed. Terms are for four years.

— McDonald: Mayor James Taylor is facing challenger Paul Davis. Incumbents William Britt, Donnie Bacot and George Dean Carer are all unopposed for three seats on the town board. Terms are for four years.

— Maxton: Commissioner Victor Womack and Paul Davis are seeking the mayor’s seat, which incumbent Emmett Morton is leaving without filing for re-election. Incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore filed for re-election for their seats on the Board of Commissioners, but James McDougald will not seek re-election for his board seat. Challengers William Harold Seate, Donna Locklear, Chandra Short, and Toni “Kandy” Bethea filed for seats on the board. There are three seats available. Terms are for four years.

— Parkton: All six seats, including the mayor’s seat, on Parkton’s governing board are up for election. Mayor Albert Harry McMillian Jr. and incumbent aldermen Doris Underwood, Tony McVickers and Robin Hill filed for re-election. John Mitchell Matt, David Register and Christopher Paul Carlson have filed as challengers for three alderman seats. Incumbents Nathaniel Solomon and Annette McColl did not file for re-election. All terms are for two years.

— Pembroke: Mayor Greg Cummings will run against Allen Dial, who has served 16 years on the Town Council. Incumbent council members Larry McNeill and Ryan Sampson have not been challenged for their seats. Terms for four years.

— Proctorville: All four seats in Proctorville will be on the ballot, but only one incumbent, council member Virginia Ivey, filed for re-election. Mayor Richard Pridgen and council members Deborah Connor and Jennifer Connor did not file. No challengers have filed for any of the seats. Write-ins will determine the winners. Terms are four four years.

— Red Springs: Mayor Edward Henderson will be challenged by Largirtha Graham. Board of Commissioners incumbents Shearlie McBryde, Caroline Sumpter and Duron Burney filed for re-election, while Sandra Wilson, C.L. Edmonds and Robert McLean filed as challengers. The mayor’s term is two years, and the commissioners’ term is four years.

— Rennert: Town Council incumbents Brenda F. Locklear, Vivian Wilson McRae and Shirley Ashford Tolson filed for re-election to the three seats up for grabs. Sabrina Colson filed as a challenger. Terms are for four years.

— Rowland: Mayor Michelle Shooter filed for another two-year term on the Rowland Board of Commissioners and faces no challengers. Incumbents Jean Love and Betty Boyd are unopposed for two seats on the board. Terms are for four years.

— St. Pauls: In St. Pauls, former Board of Commissioners member David Ayers and Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson will seek to replace Gerard Weindel as mayor. Weindel did not file for re-election. Three people filed for the two at-large board seats, incumbents Jerry Quick and Evans Jackson, and challenger Buck Terry. All terms are four years.

There are no municipal elections this year in Orrum, Raynham and Marietta.

Election day is Nov. 4, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. People will vote in their own precincts that day.