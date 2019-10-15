Ride to benefit cancer victim

October 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Motorcycle/Car Ride to help raise money for the family of 10-year-old Hanna Markham will be held on Oct. 26.

Markham was fist diagnosed with Metastatic Rhabdomyosarcoma at the age 2. Childhood Rhabdomyosarcoma is a disease in which cancer cells form in the muscle tissue.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and kickstands are up at 10 a.m. Motorcycles are $15 for one rider and $20 for two. Cars are $25. The ride will start at the Emerge Gymnastics parking lot, located at 500 Peterson Drive in Lumberton.

The event will also include a yard sale, raffle and food for sale.

Staff report