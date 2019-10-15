District 1 meeting is Saturday

October 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A meeting will be held Saturday for District 1 residents of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Baptist Assembly Building on Parkview Drive in Lumberton.

The district and “other concerns” will be topics of discussion, according to Douglas McMillan, who is organizing the meeting. The district is without representation on the school board after Loistine DeFreece resigned last week because she no longer lives in District 1.

