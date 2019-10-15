Crime report

October 15, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Public Schools of Robeson County, South Robeson Road, Rowland; Annie Locklear, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Jamie Talley, Lyndsey Lane, Shannon; William Owens, Steed Road, Maxton; and Victor Locklear, Island Grove Road, Maxton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Alaina Hunt, Mcrae Road, Rowland; Vickie Lowery, Fairley Road, Maxton; Woodrow Hill, Cricket Hollow Road, Lumberton; Jacqueline Hartsville, East McDuffie Crossing Road, St. Pauls; and Gearold Chavis, Baltimore Street, Pembroke.

Julius Caulder, of Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an assault that inflicted serious injury.

Dustin Godwin, of Moss Neck Road in Pembroke, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at him.

Myron McGuirt, of North Chestnut Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his white 2013 Subaru Impreza valued at $8,000 from his residence.

James Elkins, of June Road in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a $300 Kobalt air compressor from his pickup truck while it was parked at the Hampton Inn located at 204 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton. Elkins also reported $300 in damages to the rear bumper of his truck.