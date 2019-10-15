Crime report

LUMBERTON — By a vote of 6 to 2 on Monday, the Lumberton City Council rejected offering newly elected Republican Congressmen Dan Bishop office space in City Hall for free.

The issue was tabled during the council’s Council Policy Committee meeting on Wednesday after a contentious exchange between Mayor Bruce Davis and Councilmen John Cantey and Chris Howard over the amount of rent Rep. Bishop should pay for a three-room, 392-square-foot space on the third floor of City Hall.

This time, there was no argument as Councilman Leroy Rising offered a motion to rent the offices for free, and Councilman Owen Thomas seconded the motion. A substitute motion by Cantey to make an offer of $457 per month passed.

“A majority of the council agreed on option one,” Cantey said. “I recommend we accept the recommendation of the majority.”

An offer of $1-a-year rent had been extended to Rep. Bishop before Wednesday’s planning meeting last week, But Cantey and Howard objected, saying the council had been excluded from the process, and the council tabled the matter. The city gave a similar deal to Republican Congressman Robert Pittenger, but Cantey noted that former Democratic Congressman Mike McIntyre was charged $800 per month although for a larger space.

The $457 is based on square-foot rate equal to what was charged McIntyre.

Rising offered a case for free rent.

“I believe it is in the best interest of this council, Lumberton, Robeson County and the citizens to have a congressional office that would serve all the people,” Rising said.

In other action, the council approved allowing in North Lumberton near Interstate 95 a four-story hotel. The property was zoned for hotels but allowed for a maximum of three stories. The Planning Board had previously approved the rezoning.

Owners of neighboring property raised concerns Monday during a public hearing about compatibility with neighbors and drainage. The property is located at Farm Brook Drive and Hatfield Court, an area with hotels, restaurants, offices and a car dealership.

Rising, who represents the area, said the issue has been reviewed for several months.

“This rezoning is compatible with high density usage,” Rising said. “The city cannot afford to turn away economic development.

“The Planning Board did an excellent job reviewing the request, and I am going with their recommendation. This will benefit all of us in Lumberton and Robeson County.”

Rising’s motion was approved unanimously.

Downtown Lumberton got a shot in the arm after City Council approved a $1.5 million expansion of the Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theatre. The council approved building on a city-owned parking lot, a financing package with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the larger of two building options presented by the Civic Center board.

The addition will relieve the cramped lobby space and provide opportunities for receptions, meetings, conferences, dinners, special events and an office.

Civic Center Director Richard Sceiford called it “an important keystone to the revitalization of Downtown Lumberton.”

The Carolina Civic Center Foundation board has worked on the project for two years with an architect and the USDA. The financing would extend over 40 years and refinance about $1.2 million in outstanding debt incurred during a major renovation that was completed in 2009.

The cost to the city, which would pay 60 percent of the loan, will remain the same after the new loan and refinancing of the older loan. The Civic Center Foundation will pay the balance from hotel/motel taxes.

The Lumberton schools will get two new school resource officers after City Council approved a request from the Public Schools of Robeson County to match by one-third a grant from state Department of Public Instruction.

The cost to the city will be $16,500. It would cover all Lumberton elementary schools, including Tanglewood, W.H. Knuckles and Rowland Norment, with a police officer. Currently, one officer works three Lumberton elementary schools.

“The $33,333 grant is renewable next year,” PSRC Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. “Schools need a resource officer every day for the safety of the students and staff, and to reinforce the positive role of law enforcement in the community.”

Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill said the request would not put a burden on the force and that resources are available for the new officers.

“We are excited about this grant,” McNeill said.

In a separate issue, a planned restaurant was granted a conditional-use permit to stay open overnight. The Your Pie restaurant will regularly close at 10 p.m., but for special events, it would need to stay open longer, its owners said.

A plan to move two food trucks to the mid-point of Lumberton’s downtown plaza at Second Street was tabled. The trucks, including Johnnie’s Hot Dogs, which has operated in the same spot since 1981, currently are parked at Elm and Chestnut streets.

Cantey https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_john-cantey-4.jpg Cantey Wooten https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Wooten-Shanita-2.jpg Wooten Rising https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Rising-Leroy-2.jpg Rising

Council votes 6-2 to offer $800-a-month deal

Scott Bigelow Staff writer