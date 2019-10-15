Britt to speak to GOP Women

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Adelio’s Italian Restaurant in downtown Lumberton.

State Sen. Danny Britt Jr. is the scheduled speaker. State Rep. Brenden Jones also has been invited to speak.

Dinner is $15 and is optional. Everyone is welcome.

Adelio’s is located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. Call 910-740-5555 for information

