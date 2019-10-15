Arts Council holding 2 events Thursday

October 15, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is hosting two events in Lumberton on Thursday.

A dedication for the new mural in downtown Lumberton is set for 4:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Elm Street. A reception will follow at 5 p.m. in the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater on Chestnut Street for the Robeson County Arts Council’s “Perfect Hues: Member’s Gallery Exhibition.” Both events are free and open to the public.

The mural was made possible by the North Carolina Arts Council, the Robeson County Arts Council and Rediscover Downtown Lumberton, and is part of a SmART Initiative project, which seeks to revitalize towns and cities using public art displays. The dedication ceremony will take place in the lot next to Washington’s Men’s Store. Lumberton is one of only a few towns selected for a SmART Initiative project.

The mural was painted by Scott Nurkin, owner of The Mural Shop in Chapel Hill. It was completed in August and depicts the flora and fauna of Robeson County, as well as various aspects of life on the Lumber River.

“Perfect Hues: Member’s Gallery Exhibition” is an art exhibit featuring work by members of the Robeson County Arts Council. The exhibit will be in the Carolina Civic Center lobby. The exhibition reception is at 5 p.m. and the public is welcome to the exhibit at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open until 7 p.m.

“We’re thanking everyone that contributed to this project and inviting residents to join us in celebrating the arts,” said Vanessa Abernathy, Robeson County Arts Council president.

Staff report