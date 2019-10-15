Work to Hezekiah Road

October 15, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Another section of Hezekiah Road near Maxton will be closed to traffic in both directions so work crews can replace a drainage pipe beneath the roadway.

Work on this maintenance project is scheduled to start Wednesday at 7 p.m. and be completed by 4 p.m. Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Work will take place 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Red Banks Road to Eddie Road to N.C. 710 and back to Hezekiah Road.

