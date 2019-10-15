LREMC holds elections Thursday

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Utility cooperative members will elect district officers on Thursday during the Lumbee River Electrical Membership Corporation’s annual meeting.

The meeting will take place at the Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Four seats are up for grabs in three districts. The candidates running for District 2 are incumbent Roger Oxendine and challengers Doug Locklear and Larry Jacobs. Incumbents Madie Rae Locklear and Ilene Oxendine are seeking re-election for their seats in District 5, and are being challenged by Lynn Locklear. Incumbent James Hardin is running against challenger Rory Eddings for a District 6 seat.

Registration for the meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the University Center Annex. Entertainment, by Saddletree Sanctuary Choir and The McNeills, begins at 6 p.m. The general business meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

The meeting also is a day of customer appreciation and an opportunity to update cooperative members on important business.

Registered members will receive registration gifts and are eligible to win door prizes. Names of registered members will be drawn to receive prizes such as cash and electric service credits. There will be two grand prizes: a $2,000 credit on the power bill and a $1,000 credit on the power bill.

For information, call 910-843-4131 or visit www.lumbeeriver.com.

