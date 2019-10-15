Man critical after being shot

By: Staff report

FAIRMONT — A 20-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies received a call at 5:14 p.m. Monday about a shooting and found Julius Caulder at his home at 1577 Turkey Branch Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Caulder was transported to an undisclosed medical center and was in critical condition.

Caulder played football, basketball and baseball at Fairmont High School, where he received three county football player of the year awards and county basketball player of the year as a senior. On the gridiron he won one conference championship. During the 2015 season, Caulder,who played quarterback, led the Golden Tornadoes to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1983.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910- 671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

