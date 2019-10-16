LUMBERTON — A Charlotte couple is sponsoring the adoption fees for three cats who have gotten stuck at the Robeson County Humane Society — and if the cats find a home, there is a $1,000 bonus for the nonprofit organization.

Payton and his sister Panda are each about 2 years old. They are both black and white Siamese and domestic medium-hair mixes. The pair were found under a house in Lumberton and began their stay at the Humane Society in May 2018.

“They’re going together. We have to (keep them together),” said Bill Cerase, Humane Society director. “They’ve been together since they were kittens. They cry when they’re apart.”

Both cats are laid-back, inquisitive and enjoy napping, said Samantha Bennett, Humane Society executive director.

Dobber, 2 years old, is a female, gray and white cat who was adopted out of the Humane Society in January 2018, but returned after her rare skin disorder and grain allergies began flaring up. After several blood tests and trips to the vet, it was determined that Dobber is allergic to poultry and grain food products, and needs unscented, dust-free litter, Cerase said.

“She had a really rough time,” he said.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, also plans to help the right owner address Dobber’s needs.

“They will also, if needed for Dobber, will purchase his food for the first six months,” Cerase said.

Because of Dobber’s special needs, she shares a room with other cats where she can roam and play without aggravating her allergies. Bennett said Dobber is very affectionate and playful, but is leery of being held because of the handling she endured as she was treated for her medical conditions.

“We’re hoping to find an experienced cat owner for Dobber,” Cerase said. “That’s going to be a little bit of a challenge to keep an eye on her.”

The couple, who owns cats, visits the shelter from time to time and spend time with the cats, Cerase said. Their hopes are that the animals do not spend the duration of their lives in the shelter.

“Yeah, this isn’t the place for them. It’s not the same here,” Cerase said. “It’s a transitional home.”

The couple also is offering $500 to the shelter if Payton and Panda are adopted, and another $500 if Dobber finds a home, for a total of $1,000 if all three are adopted.

Prospective owners must fill out an adoption application. The application can be found online at www.robesonhumanesociety.org or at the Humane Society, located at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The shelter takes anywhere from one to three days to process an application.

In order to be approved, a person must have experience owning animals, references and if residing in a rental property, provide a copy of the lease agreement along with the application, Cerase said.

All animals at the shelter have been spayed and neutered, and are up to date on all medications and vaccinations.

According to the Robeson County Humane Society website, regular in-state adoption fees are $250 for puppies, $100 for kittens, $200 for adult dogs and $50 for adult cats. Additional out-of-state fees may apply.

Bill Cerase, director of the Robeson County Humane Society, feeds Dobber treats on Monday. Dobber is a female, gray and white cat who is up for adoption. A Charlotte couple who wishes to remain anonymous has offered to sponsor Dobber’s adoption fee and will give the society $500 if Dobber is adopted. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Cats2-1-.jpg Bill Cerase, director of the Robeson County Humane Society, feeds Dobber treats on Monday. Dobber is a female, gray and white cat who is up for adoption. A Charlotte couple who wishes to remain anonymous has offered to sponsor Dobber’s adoption fee and will give the society $500 if Dobber is adopted. Robeson County Humane Society Director Bill Cerase, left, holds Panda, and Executive Director Samantha Bennett holds Payton on Monday at the Society’s facility at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The pair of black and white Siamese mix cats are up for adoption. A Charlotte couple who wishes to remain anonymous has offered to sponsor their adoption fees and will give the society $500 if they are adopted. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Cats2-2-.jpg Robeson County Humane Society Director Bill Cerase, left, holds Panda, and Executive Director Samantha Bennett holds Payton on Monday at the Society’s facility at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The pair of black and white Siamese mix cats are up for adoption. A Charlotte couple who wishes to remain anonymous has offered to sponsor their adoption fees and will give the society $500 if they are adopted.

Jessica Horne Staff writer