Fairmont delays any decision on increasing water, sewer fees

FAIRMONT — The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to delay any decision on raising water and wastewater rates until Nov. 19.
In order for the town to compete for grants to maintain and improve water infrastructure in the future, those rates must rise, Town Manager Katrina Tatum said.
“The rate structure I’m proposing will put us where we need to be to apply for those grants,” Tatum said.
The town has lost grants in the past because of low rates, she said.
Tatum proposed increasing the base rate for water up to 2,000 gallons from $21.28 to $23.28 and increasing the rate for each 1,000 gallons after that from $2.08 to $3.50. For sewer, she is asking for a rate hike for the first 2,000 gallon from $25.42 to $27.43 and for each 1,000 gallons after that from $2.28 to $4.23.
Commissioner Terry Evans said residents can’t handle the increase.
“They can’t take it no more,” Evans said. “They are just like this county, broke, having to choose between groceries and paying bills.”
Mayor Charles Townsend was not in attendance, so Mayor Pro Tem Monte McCallum led Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business, Tomeika Munn, director of community impact with the United Way of Robeson County, asked the commissioners to continue supporting the organization.
“If you guys invest in us, we can help continue these resources in the community,” Munn said.
The commissioners agreed to donate $500 to the United Way and to consider an annual donation of $1,000. Tatum suggested that Munn also send a request for funding in advance of budget work for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Budget work is usually done in May and June.
“Just keep in mind that when we ask United Way, United Way is here,” Tatum said.
An appearance was also made by 2019-20 Fairmont Farmers Festival queens. They are Tiny Miss Miracle Mitchell, Little Miss Kensley Rogers, Mini Ambassador Lakyn Rogers, Ambassador Avery Mace, Wee Miss Amiyah Leonard, Royal Ambassador Mahaven Smith, Miss Madison Horne, Junior Miss Kayla McLellan and Teen Miss Abby Britt.
