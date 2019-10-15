Fairmont delays any decision on increasing water, sewer fees

LUMBERTON — At least one county commissioner is ready to step in and offer space for a district office for U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop if the congressman doesn’t like the deal approved Monday by the Lumberton City Council.

“I would definitely make a motion to do it,” David Edge said.

The City Council approved on a 6-2 vote a $457-a-month rental deal for space on the third floor of City Hall. It was one of three options suggested by City Manager Wayne Horne in a letter dated Monday to Mayor Bruce Davis. The other two options were let Bishop have the space for free or charge $250 “as an incentive to help attract Congressman Bishop to have his central office in Lumberton,” the letter reads in part.

“As a matter of fact, I probably will bring it up beforehand to get it in the works,” Edge said.

The county Board of Commissioners meets Monday, and that is when Edge plans to make the motion to offer space in the old BB&T building on North Chestnut Street that is being renovated to serve as a county administrative building.

Edge said he will speak to County Manager Kellie Blue, board Chairman Jerry Stephens and the other commissioners about making an offer.

“I would say furnish if for free just to keep him here,” Edge said. “There are plenty of other cities that would offer it for free.”

The office need not be just for Bishop, he said. It could be held for use by whomever represents Robeson County in Washington, D.C.

County departments and employees should be able to move into the North Chestnut Street building in January, Blue said. And if the commissioners direct her to find space in the building for Bishop, she will do so, and she won’t have to take space away from a county department to do so.

How much the county would charge for the office space is up to the commissioners, she said.

“That would be a board decision, so I would comply to what they approved,” Blue said.

The $457 a month City Council decided to charge Bishop was based on a square-foot rate equal to what was charged former Democratic Congressman Mike McIntyre, who was charged $800 per month. But McIntyre’s office space in City Hall was larger space than what is being offered to Bishop.

“I appreciate Mayor Davis’ nice gesture in initially offering space without charge,” Bishop said. “He and I have the same goal in mind — convenience for citizens who need help from their congressman, like securing vets benefits, helping youth with service academy appointments, and assisting constituents who need to navigate the complexities of the federal government.”

Bishop said he takes no offense at City Council’s decision to charge rent.

“We formed great relationships in Robeson County during the campaign and having a district office in Lumberton is a priority for me,” Bishop said. “We’ll make it work, and I look forward to being in Lumberton often.”

The rent proposal first was raised during the council’s Sept. 9 meeting as the Council Policy Committee. A sometimes heated discussion ensued. Mayor Pro Tem John Cantey Jr. and Councilman Chris Howard argued that proper process was not followed in developing the deal, particularly in the fact that not all members of City Council were included in formulating it.

Bishop came to Lumberton on Sept. 23 and was shown the office space in City Hall. State Sen. Danny Britt Jr., Mayor Davis and County Manager Horne were among the local leaders with Bishop for the tour and initial discussion of a deal. The only City Council member present was Owen Thomas.

A group photo was taken on the steps of City Hall.

Cantey has said the initial rental offer smacked of a backroom deal.

David Edge has another opinion. Cantey and Howard are Democrats, and Bishop is a Republican. Edge believes opposition to the initial offer and Monday’s vote were politically motivated.

“I think that it’s a shame that everything good for this county has to be political or racial,” Edge said.

The City Council is non-partisan with members not elected by party.

Bishop https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Bishop.jpg Bishop Edge https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_david-edge.jpg Edge

Says county should off free space to congressman

T.C. Hunter Managing editor