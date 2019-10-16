Pets available for adoption Saturday

October 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friend’s will have dogs and cats of all ages available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Petsense in Lumberton.

Donations of cat and dog food and litter, used and new towels, comforters as well as monetary gifts are needed.

Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Staff report