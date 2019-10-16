Pembroke man charged in I-95 death

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man has been charged with a misdemeanor following an accident Sunday that killed a 74-year-old man from Wade.

Clifton Trey Oxendine, 26, of Oxendine Road in Pembroke, was charged Monday with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and a child-restraint violation, according to a statement by the Lumberton Police Department.

The statement said that Oxendine was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup truck at about 10 p.m. Sunday when he attempted to merge onto Interstate 95 southhbound from Exit 19 and his vehicle crossed into the path of a 1993 Kenworth tractor-trailer being driven by Earl Johnson. The vehicles collided, and the tractor-trailer exited the road and over turned into an embankment. Johnson died at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

