Crime report

October 16, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Murphy Brown Farm, Montford Road, Maxton; William Lacy, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Kendra Mitchell, South Robeson Road, Rowland; Julio Merino, Sunbrella Drive, Red Springs; Timmy Hunt, Nye Road, Lumberton; Makayla Brooks, Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; and Sylvia Lowery, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gilberto Rodriguez, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Sierra Brooks, Old Baker Road, Maxton; and Nash Finch, Cold Storage Road, Lumberton.

Alec Meares, of N.C. 211 East in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault involving a weapon.

Don Scott, of Clint Drive in Shannon, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered injuries during an assault by someone with a weapon.

James Johnson Jr., of Chestnut Street, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two pumpkin topiary trees, valued at $180, and three pumpkins, valued at $60, from his residence.

Jordan Tyndall, of Kinlaw Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his rented vehicle was parked at Salon 705, located at 705 Farringdom St., someone broke into the vehicle and stole a Ruger LCP semi-automatic pistol, valued at $300.