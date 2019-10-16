Maxton holds candidates forum Saturday

October 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

MAXTON — A public forum for candidates in the Maxton municipal elections has been scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Event Center, located at 107 W. Central St.

The public is invited to attend.

Commissioner Victor Womack and Paul Davis are seeking the mayor’s seat, which incumbent Emmett Morton is leaving without filing for re-election. Incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore filed for re-election for their seats on the Board of Commissioners, but James McDougald will not seek re-election for his board seat. Challengers William Harold Seate, Donna Locklear, Chandra Short and Toni “Kandy” Bethea filed for seats on the board. There are three seats available. Terms are for four years.

All candidates but Gilmore and Bethea have confirmed participation in the forum.

For additional information on the forum, call 910-390-4325.

Election day is Nov. 5, when polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. One-Stop Voting began Wednesday and continues each weekday until Nov. 1.

Staff report