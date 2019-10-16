I-295 section set to open next month

By: Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — A section of Interstate 295 South between the Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard exits will be closed Friday and Saturday due to road work.

“In anticipation of opening the next segment of the Fayetteville Outer Loop (future Interstate 295) next month, an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor needs to replace some overhead signs and restripe a portion of the outer loop this week,” said Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT public relations officer in a statement.

The section of Interstate 295 South between the Murchison Road and Bragg Boulevard exits will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, and again from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday, he said.

A signed detour will send southbound drivers off the outer loop at Murchison Road and right onto Shaw Road to reach Bragg Boulevard, from where they can re-enter the outer loop or continue west onto Santa Fe Drive to reach the All American Freeway.

Overhead signs and lane markings currently direct all Interstate 295 southbound traffic to exit at the All American Freeway. Those signs need to be replaced and the lane markings reconfigured before NCDOT opens another six-mile segment, from the All American Freeway to Cliffdale Road in western Fayetteville, he said.

The section of the outer loop between the All American Freeway and Cliffdale Road is also nearing completion, according to NCDOT Division Engineer Greg Burns. Workers are finishing pavement markings and placing signs.

“It’s hopefully going to be completed sometime in November,” Burns said.

He said the completion of the entire Fayetteville Outer Loop project in 2024 will help “improve connectivity for Fayetteville and the region.”

Work is underway to complete the western portion of the Fayetteville Outer Loop from U.S. 401 Business/Ramsey Street, north of Fayetteville, to Interstate 95 across the Cumberland-Robeson county line, according to the NCDOT website.

The 39-mile outer loop will also provide Fort Bragg direct connections to Interstate 95, according to the website.

For travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

