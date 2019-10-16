Brothers murdered; clues sought

October 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Adam Thomas

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murders of two brothers.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33, both of 131 Marigold Lane, were found dead by deputies on Tuesday night inside the residence.

Deputies received a call about 8:39 p.m. and were dispatched to the mobile home, which is located at the end of a dirt road, around a bend. No other details, including how the men were killed, were immediately available.

The deaths are being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is asking for anyone with information regarding case to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

“This is another senseless act of violence in which we need the public to speak up and assist law enforcement. Investigators seek any information that will assist in bringing this case to a successful conclusion,” Wilkins said.

Adam Thomas has run into trouble with law enforcement in the past, according to court records.

He was an absconder from parole that resulted from a November 2017 incident in which he was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and assault by pointing a gun. In 2012, he was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny after the fact for a July 2011 incident. He also had two felony charges of the intent to manufacture a controlled substance. He served five months for those charges.

A neighbor who didn’t want to have his name used said the brothers were known for shooting guns at their house on Saturdays and hanging with the wrong crowd.

“They looked like trouble,” one resident of Marigold Lane said.

“I used to walk up and down these roads, and when those boys moved in down the road, baby, I had to quit it,” another resident said.

But Frank was remembered more fondly of the two.

“Frank wouldn’t hurt nobody … .,” a resident of Dallas Drive said. “He was good people.”

Adam Thomas
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_adam-thomas-1.jpgAdam Thomas

Staff report

Jessica Horne contributed to this report. She can be reached at [email protected]

Jessica Horne contributed to this report. She can be reached at [email protected]