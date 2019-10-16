Peace to speak at NAACP banquet

October 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Dr. Robin Peace will be the keynote speaker at the annual NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet which will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lumber River Baptist Association.

Tickets for the event are $25 each.

Peace is a physician with the Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton. She practiced with Robeson Health Care Corporation for 17 years, serving as chief medical officer for 12 years. She has served as a hospitalist with Southeastern Regional Medical Center since 2008 and serves as associate medical director for Southeastern Hospice House. She is certified by the American Academy of HIV Medicine and has treated patients living with HIV for six years.

The Lumber River Baptist Association is located at 155 Plainview Drive in Lumberton.

