Crime report

October 17, 2019 robesonian News 0

Tonie Romero, of Brisson Road in St. Pauls, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into her home.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Todd Stout, Grace Drive, Fairmont; and Teresa Patterson, Rudys Drive, Lumberton.

Melonia Malcolm, an employee at Bath & Body Works, located at 2800 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole 18 candles valued at $425 and two bottles of perfume valued at $28.

Lara Acosta, an employee at Advance Auto Parts located at 1978 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Midtronics battery tester, valued at $600.

Ethan Locklear, an employee at Tractor Supply located at 3357 Lackey St. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a yellow Champion generator valued at $379.99, a DeWalt 19-piece tool set valued at $24.99 and a DeWalt angle grinder valued at $149.99.

Jonathan Green, of Oxford Place in Louisville, Kentucky, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was staying at Holiday Inn located at 101 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton, someone stole his Xbox One valued at $190, Xbox gaming controller valued at $150 and an Xbox controller charger valued at $25 from his hotel room.

Gerry Locklear, an employee at Housing Authority of Lumberton Maintenance and Repair Services, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone caused $30 in damages to a fence lock and $150 to a trailer lock on the property.