Saturday event to honor fallen trooper

October 17, 2019 robesonian News 0
WHITEVILLE — A memorial scholarship run for a fallen state trooper with strong ties to Robeson County is expected to bring more than 700 participants to downtown Whiteville on Saturday.

The event will honor Trooper Kevin Conner, who was gunned down during a traffic stop south of Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018. Two people have been charged with his murder.

A native of Bladen County, Conner was well-known throughout the area, as a trooper, outdoorsman and father of two. His wife, Miranda, still lives with the couple’s son and daughter in Williams Township, and she has become known as an advocate for law enforcement officers and their families.

The run was organized by Conner’s comrades in Bladen and Columbus counties to provide a scholarship for students from his patrol area.

“The response has been phenomenal,” said Master Trooper Richard Capps, one of the event organizers. “The outreach has been great, and the fundraising has really surprised us. It’s good to know people feel this way about Kevin.”

The event also will have a cadre of special guests. In addition to state Highway Patrol officials, the entire class of cadets from the Highway Patrol Academy will be participating in the run through downtown. The cadets will run in formation, while singing cadence, with their instructors to lead the procession.

“They usually go home for the weekend,” Capps said, “but they’re doing this on their own free time to honor Kevin.”

More than 635 people had registered for the event as of Oct. 11, and Capps said organizers anticipate that number to rise well past 700, if the weather is nice. The forecast is for sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Originally, organizers planned to fund a single scholarship in the inaugural year, but donations have made it possible to assist two worthy students from both Bladen and Columbus.

“It’s going to be a special day, and a good way to honor Kevin,” Capps said.

Conner worked for about a year as a Lumberton police officer, and also spent some time in Robeson County working as a highway patrolman.

For more information about the run, or to donate to the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Foundation, go to the foundation’s Facebook page or log on to its-go-time.com/trooper-kevin-conner-memorial-run/.

