School board begins taking applications for District 1 seat

October 17, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County is now accepting applications from District 1 residents interested in taking the recently vacated seat, and has established a deadline of Oct. 25 to do so.

The school board will select the replacement for Loistine DeFreece, and that person will serve the balance of her term, which expires in July. The District 1 seat will be up for election during the March primary because the school board is nonpartisan. The winner of that election will begin a four-year term in July.

DeFreece, a retired educator who was first elected in 1994 and re-elected three times, resigned the seat on Oct. 8 after questions were raised about her residency. DeFreece had been flooded out of her South Lumberton home during Hurricane Matthew, and school board policy requires the person to live in district unless that person is an at-large member.

DeFreece, in making her announcement, said she has plans to run for one of three at-large seats up for election during the March primary.

According to North Carolina law, to represent District 1 a person must be at least 18 years old, be registered to vote and live inside the district. The school board will vote on the replacement during either a specially called or, perhaps, at a regular meeting. The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is Nov. 12.

In order to be considered, a person must complete an application in its entirety and submit it electronically. The application can be found under “Announcements” on the school system’s Web page at https://www.robeson.k12.nc.us/

Anyone with questions can contact Board of Education Chairman John Campbell by calling 910-785-0715 or by email at [email protected]

Campbell said that after all the applicants’ names are gathered they would be made known to the public.

Members of the school board receive a monthly salary of $512.46 and a $250 monthly travel per diem. The chairman receives an additional $100 in salary each month and the vice chair an additional $50 in salary.

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]