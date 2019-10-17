Storm could make for wet weekend

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor

LUMBERTON — Outdoors activities could be a wash in the Carolinas this weekend.

A cyclone was circulating in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon and is projected to move into the Southeast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center. It is predicted to bring rain and strong winds into the Carolinas om Saturday through Sunday morning. Rain remains in the forecast for early next week.

The storm, designated Tropical Cyclone 16, was off the east coast of Mexico as of about 5 p.m., said Jordan Baker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. It was moving northeast at 9 mph and was packing sustained maximum winds of 40 mph. There was no information on wind gusts because a reconnaissance had not been deployed to collect data.

“It should maintain that speed and pick up speed as it gets closer to landfall,” Baker said.

The fast-moving storm will merge with a cold front as it approaches landfall in the Florida Panhandle at about 1 a.m. Saturday, he said. Once that happens the storm will not be a classical tropical storm scenario. It will be more of a windy, soaking shower once it hits the Carolinas.

So outdoor activities may have to be scrubbed.

“Unless you want to get wet,” Baker said with a chuckle.

The National Weather Service is predicting winds in Southeast North Carolina of between 20 and 30 mph Saturday evening into Sunday morning. The Weather Prediction Center in Washington, D.C., is calling for about 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain for the Lumberton area.

“I’m sure it’s welcome,” Baker said.

The rainfall could help alleviate the abnormally dry conditions that have plagued parts of Robeson County for the past month. Less then 1.5 inches of rain have fallen on the county in the past 10 days.

The North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council report released Thursday shows the abnormally dry designation covering the western portion of Robeson County still.

But conditions are improving. The abnormally dry designation included southern Robeson County in mid-September.

Other possible impacts from the remnants of the cyclone could be short-term nuisance flooding in some areas, but recent dry conditions will minimize the threat of flooding. The risk of weak tornadoes along the coast will increase Saturday evening into Saturday night. Gale force winds late Saturday and Saturday night will lead to treacherous marine conditions.

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

