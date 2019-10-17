Two-day Fairmont festival returns

By: Staff report
Dancers from the Just Dance Studio in Pembroke perform a hip-hop dance routine during the 32nd Fairmont Farmers Festival parade. This year’s parade on Saturday will have nearly 70 entries, led by Fairmont High School graduate and long-time Fairmont businessowner Ben Brady.

FAIRMONT — The 33rd annual Fairmont Farmers Festival is this weekend, beginning with a golf tournament on Friday and ending with a day of fun and food downtown on Saturday.

Activities begin on Friday with the SFC Matthew McClintock Memorial Golf Tournament at Fairmont Golf Club. Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. and will be followed at 11:15 a.m. by a parachute jump by members of the U.S. Army Special Forces. The tournament begins at noon with a shotgun start.

The festivities on Saturday kick off at 9:40 a.m. with an opending ceremony before the parade at 10 a.m. The 2019 Fairmont Farmers Festival Grand Marshal Ben Brady will lead nearly 70 parade entries, including Miss North Carolina Alexandra Badgett, several high school bands, floats and newly-crowned Fairmont Farmers Festival queens.

Brady grew up in Fairmont and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1970. He was student body president and played football, basketball and baseball. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Pharmacy in 1975. He began his pharmacy career at the Duke University Medical Center in 1975, bought Webster’s Pharmacy in 1978 and operated as an independent pharmacy owner for 37 years. Brady sold the business to Fred’s Pharmacy in December 2014 and remained as pharmacy manager until his retirement in December 2018.

“Fairmont will always be my home and what I miss the most from my career are the many customers/friends I was privileged to serve on Main Street for over 40 years,” Brady said. “I am grateful and truly blessed to have been an active part of this community for so long.”

Also on Saturday arts and crafts vendors will be set up all day outside the Boarder Belt Museum. Concessions will be along Main Street all day. Children’s bouncy houses will be up on Railroad Street. The Redemption Motorsports Car and Truck Show will be held at the Fairmont Town Hall Library from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the 4×4 Lift Truck Show will be at the Fairmont Public Library parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

