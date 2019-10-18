City police arrest fugitive from Illinois

October 18, 2019
By: Staff report
Groves

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police, acting on a tip, arrested a fugitive from Illinois on Wednesday and charged him with mulitiple drug crimes.

Jason Groves, 47, of Evansville, Indiana, was placed in the Robeson County jail under $250,000 bond on the local charges and no bond on the fugitive warrant.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, officers with the Lumberton Drug Unit and the Lumberton Motel Corridor officer arrested Groves at the Roadway Inn No. 2 at 150 Jackson Court after a search of the room during which a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, suspected Xanax, suspected marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found.

He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, simple possession of a Schedule 4-controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There was no information on the charges Groves faces in Illinois.

