Two teens charged in murder of brothers

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Two teenagers, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two brothers that occurred earlier this week.

According to the Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, Derrick Deshawn Hunt, 19, and the juvenile, both of Lumberton, were arrested at a residence on Belyn Road in Rowland at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday and each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Hunt is also charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The juvenile’s name was not released because of his age.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely, according to Wilkins. Wilkins suggested the murders were drug-related.

Hunt is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond for the murder charges and under $1 million bond on the remaining charges. The juvenile is being held at a regional juvenile detention center.

On Tuesday at about 8:39 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 131 Marigold Lane in Lumberton and found both Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33, had been shot to death.

The deaths were investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation Divisions. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

“This case was brought to a successful conclusion due to the hard work and dedication of sheriff’s investigators working around the clock as they followed up on leads and information brought forth by the public,” Wilkins said. “Some have questioned our aggressive enforcement efforts regarding drug offenses in the county as this is yet another case that has a drug component attached to it. Unfortunately, some of our youth continue to take the wrong road and while this murder was an isolated incident, no one deserves to be killed in such a manner.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910- 671-3170.

