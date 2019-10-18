LREMC returns 2 incumbents, removes 2

PEMBROKE — Two incumbents were voted off the Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation board directors and two were returned on Thursday during the utility cooperative’s 79th annual meeting.
Members and employees joined the board of directors at the meeting that took place at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
In addition to the regular business session, the membership elected four board members to three-year terms.
In District 2, incumbent Roger Oxendine was re-elected to his seat with 1,175 votes. Oxendine defeated Larry D. Jacobs, who had 1,122 votes, and Doug Locklear, who had 392.
Two seats were up for election in District 5. Incumbent Madie Rae Locklear and former director Elaine O. Chavis received 1,430 and 1,232 votes respectively in defeating current director Ilene Oxendine, who received 882 votes, and Lynn Locklear, 1,126 votes.
In District 6, former director Rory Eddings defeated incumbent James Hardin, 1,352 to 1,314 votes.
Immediately after the business meeting, the board of directors met for its annual organizational meeting. In that meeting, a new Executive Committee was elected. Officers for the coming year are Ronnie Hunt, chairman; Spencer Locklear, vice chairman; Brenda O. Jacobs, secretary; and Carl A. Pevia, treasurer.
Also at the event, 2,888 members received gifts by registering and participating in the cooperative’s business meeting. The business meeting included the annual address by board Chairman Ronnie Hunt and an update from President and CEO Carmen Dietrich, followed by prize drawings for cash, gift cards, electric bill credits and the grand prize, a $2,000 bill credit.