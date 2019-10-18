Pet of the week

Archie is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Archie is a very thin but a very friendly Walker hound and Beagle mix puppy. He is about 1 year old, weighs about 38 pounds, is now updated on all age appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, heart worm negative, and will be neutered before adoption. Archie is very sweet and will be ready for adoption on Monday. His adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.
