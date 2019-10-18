Crime report

October 18, 2019 robesonian News 0

Tamiko Murphy, of Side Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a storage building and stole two lawn trimmers valued at $200 and $30 worth of Bud Light.

Faith Lunsford, an employee at Tractor Supply on Lackey Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 4,500-watt Champion generator, valued at $699.99; a 19-piece DeWalt screwdriver set, valued at $24.99; a grinder kit, valued at $149.99; and a LG cellular telephone, valued at $1.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Karanja, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Amber Cox, Ebermoor Road, Lumberton; Ronnie Locklear, Addison Tram Road, Rowland; and Alicia Santiago, Comet Drive, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Teresa Patterson, Rudys Drive, Lumberton; Floyd Jones, Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; and Ana Hernandez, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton.