Crime report

PEMBROKE — Helping others came naturally for Frank Harrington.

Whether it was through his church, various local organizations, schools or his business in Rowland that he ran for nearly five decades, Harrington served his community with pride. A year after his death, Harrington’s legacy of generosity lives on through the Frank Harrington Scholarship at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

University trustee and alumna Allison Harrington donated $25,000 to UNCP to establish the scholarship as a way to honor her father, who dedicated his life to serving others.

“He was a people person. He loved helping people,” she said. “Even after he retired and moved to the beach, he was known as the person everyone would go to if they needed help.

“My dad was always supportive of me and anything I was involved in. UNCP is an institution that I care about deeply and a place where I’ve invested a lot of my time. Through this scholarship, his legacy will live on and impact the lives of countless students seeking to further their education at UNCP.

“He saw the potential of UNCP when I was a student here. He would be really proud to know how many students will benefit from this scholarship. I look forward to meeting the recipients at the next recognition dinner.”

Recipients must be full-time undergraduate students with a 3.0 GPA and a resident of Robeson or Brunswick counties. The scholarship is open to students of all majors and will be given annually.

“UNCP is fortunate to have board members whose commitment to our university and our region is demonstrated through such generosity,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said. “Trustee Harrington’s gift, in honor of her father, reminds us a helping hand can make a difference in someone’s life, as it certainly will for the students who receive this scholarship.”

Roger Franklin “Frank” Harrington was a lifelong resident of Robeson and Brunswick counties. He was a staple in his hometown of Rowland, where he was owner and operator of Rowland Oil Company for 48 years. He was a founding member of the Rowland Gun Club, an Army Reserve veteran, an avid fisherman and dedicated member of Rowland First Baptist Church.

He and his wife, Ann, moved to Ocean Isle Beach after his retirement.

Allison Harrington, owner and president of Speech Solutions Inc., previously established a UNCP scholarship in her name. She remains heavily involved with her alma mater. She’s a former member of the Alumni Association board of directors and currently serves on the board of trustees. She received the UNCP Outstanding Alumnus Award in 2014.

Mark Locklear