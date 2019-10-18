Burnette to manage PR for schools

Burnette Burnette

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton High School graduate is a new addition to the Public Schools of Robeson County’s central office.

Gordon Burnette recently was hired as the school district’s public relations officer, a position that has been vacant since January. His duties will include overseeing all public relations activities while promoting and maintaining a positive image of the school system through a strong online and offline presence, according to Karen Brooks, the assistant superintendent of Administration, Community Engagement and Auxiliary Services.

The 31-year-old graduated from Lumberton High in 2006.

“As a product of the Public Schools of Robeson County, I’m happy to return home for this opportunity,” Burnette said. “I look forward to promoting the great things happening in PSRC at the local and state levels.”

Burnette received his undergraduate degree from North Carolina State University and went on to study Higher Education Administration at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where he received his master’s degree. He also received a doctorate of Education degree in Educational Leadership with a concentration in Higher Education from East Carolina University.

His work experience includes three years as an academic advisor for student athletes at East Carolina.

Burnette lives in Lumberton.

“Dr. Burnette possesses experience and talents that will undoubtedly benefit the Public Schools of Robeson County and all of its stakeholders,” Brooks said. “The positive relationships that he has already begun to establish with our schools, leaders, and local media outlets is a part of the vision that we have for a thriving school district.”

Burnette can be reached via email at [email protected]

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

