Medicaid meeting is Nov. 6

October 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — All interested people are invited to come to a meeting on Nov. 6 to learn about Medicaid Managed Care and the health-care plans that will be available.

The meeting is to take place in the Robeson County Department of Social Services building located at 120 Glen Cowan Road in Lumberton. There will be two sessions. The first is scheduled fromr 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the second from 2 to 4 p.m.

Representatives from the North Carolina enrollment broker and all the providers of all five health plans will be present to discuss their programs, services offered and answer questions about Managed Care. The five health plan companies are WellCare, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, HealthyBlue, AmeriHealth Caritas and Carolina Complete Health.

