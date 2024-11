ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person whose body was found Oct. 12 near St. Pauls.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Stephen Michale Johnson, 54, who was homeless, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Johnson’s body was found shortly after noon in the area of the 400 block of South Fifth Street, behind Cedar Plaza.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigated the death.