Complaint dismissed against Sheppard

RALEIGH — A complaint against a member of the Bladen County Board of Elections who once was a columnist in The Robesonian was dismissed Friday by the state Board of Elections.

Patsy Sheppard, a Democrat, was one of two members of the Bladen County board who were subjects of complaints heard by the state Elections Board. She and board Chair Louella Thompson, also a Democrat, will not face an evidentiary hearing. The state board vote in each case was 3-2 along party lines

The five-member state Elections Board has three Democratic members and two Republicans. The three Democrats ruled that the complaints by Bladen County Republican Party Chairman Wayne Schaeffer didn’t meet the “four corners of the statutes.” The two Republicans were in favor of convening a fact-finding hearing in November.

In a complaint filed Sept. 30 with the State Board of Elections, Schaeffer said Sheppard had “on innumerable occasions” made clear “she is incapable of functioning as a non-partisan, unbiased board member.” He cited samples of her comments to online news media forums, and emails to fellow board members and county party chairmen.

As of Oct. 11, Sheppard, who has a St. Pauls address but lives in Bladen County, had commented 4,490 times on Disqus, which provides the platform for comments at robesonian.com. At the invitation of The Robesonian, she wrote a column that was published roughly every two weeks, but she quit providing them when she was appointed to the Bladen County Board of Elections.

Sheppard was represented during the state board’s conference call meeting by Joshua Malcolm, the embattled former general counsel for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Thompson was not on the call and did not have legal counsel. Schaeffer also was not on the call.

“While I am disappointed, it was not unexpected,” Schaeffer said. “There will be a follow-up, and I can promise that. We will pursue this matter further.”

Sheppard was surprised.

“I’m pleased with it,” she said. “I was not prepared. Their standard procedure is to always have a hearing. I’m surprised.”

Thompson, reached while traveling, said, “I am pleased with the outcome” and said she wanted to leave it at that.

In his complaint, Schaeffer, of White Lake, claimed Thompson had violated online social media rules since June. He said Thompson made “several” Facebook posts “clearly meant to disparage the sitting President of the United States” and provided screenshot copies of two. He said state law allows for individual expression of opinion, but not for intentional public distribution.

Although they dismissed the complaints, the state board members were adamant that county board members need to be mindful of their duty to remain impartial. They referenced social media in particular.

The hearing Friday was not for the finding of facts. It was to determine if there was enough evidence to proceed to a hearing.

Malcolm, the former state Board of Elections chairman, said Schaeffer brought a number of assertions but no specific citations, as required by the law.

When asked about his absence, Schaeffer said he didn’t receive the PIN number to be used when dialing in. According to others on the call, this information was sent in an email.

Schaeffer said he was surprised Sheppard had legal representation and felt that spoke to the legitimacy of the complaints.

“I find it almost laughable that they felt they needed to enlist the services of an attorney over a matter that is nothing more than an ethics issue,” he said. “They stacked the deck in their favor.

“These complaints still have standing. Legal counsel not withstanding, the issues are still relevant and need to be revisited.”

Sheppard was asked if she was going to change anything in light of the proceedings.

“It won’t,” she said. “Since I’ve been on the board, I’ve done my best to put my personal feelings aside, and do the right thing and follow the law. I treat the other members like I would want to be treated.”

Pressed further about online commenting, she said, “I’ve learned my lesson.”

She vowed to press the issue, which led her to accept the appointment to the board.

“The biggest disappoint I’ve had since being on the Board of Elections is that I thought everybody was going to agree that election fraud was wrong and we’re going to do all we can to stop it,” Sheppard said. “And that’s not the case. There are people who have benefited from it and want it to continue.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or [email protected] Twitter: @alanwooten19.

