COG honors Fairmont manager

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated this week 47 years of service and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy toward the work of the council.

The celebration took place during the Council of Government’s annual meeting, and among those honored were Fairmont Town Manager Katrina Tatum, who was the recipient of the John K. McNeill Jr. Region N Manager of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to a manager within Region N who demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities. McNeill was mayor of Raeford and was a Lumber River Council of Governments board member at the time of his death in 1990.

Tatum has supported local governments through various roles for almost 40 years. She served the entire region as the Lumber River Council of Governments’ Housing coordinator before becoming a town manager in 2016. Over the course of her tenure as Fairmont’s manager, she lead the town of Fairmont’s recovery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. And she has worked to improve its underlying infrastructure, including the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure.

She has a bachelor of Arts in Political Science degree with a minor in Public Administration from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She also has completed the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Community Development Academy and the Public Executives Leadership Academy.

