Two men shot, one killed

October 22, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — Two people were shot early this morning and one was killed, according to WPDE news, which said it got the information from St. Pauls Police Chief R. Thomas Hagens.

The Robesonian was trying to contact Hagens.

Hagens told WPDE the man who survived the shooting is being treated for his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. How badly he was injured is not available. The shootings occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The names of both victims were being withheld. There also was no information on where the shooting occurred or any details.

No arrests have been made.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the St. Pauls police with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155. Callers can remain anonymous.

Staff report