Train strikes, kills man in Pembroke

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A 72-year-old man was killed Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a train in Pembroke.

According to Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear, the man, whose identity was not released, was struck shortly after 3 p.m. at at Vance Street and West Railroad Street. The man was dead when help arrived.

A CSX spokesperson confirmed that one of its trains stuck and killed a pedestrian at the Vance Street crossing at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Upon being notified of the incident, CSX called local law enforcement.

Traffic on the line was cleared by 5:02 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also said CSX wants to emphasize that railroad crossings can be hazardous areas and wants to urge pedestrians and motorists to be cautious around them.

The rail company also wanted to thank law enforcement and other first responders for their quick and professional response to the incident, the spokesperson said.

There have been 12 fatalities involving a train in North Carolina so far this calendar year, according to the Federal Railroad Administration Office of Safety Analysis. There have been 11 in Robeson County since January 2009. The calendar year 2016, with three, was the deadliest for train-related fatalities in the county.

Until Tuesday, the most recent train-related fatality in Robeson County was May 31, according to the federal office.

