Errand takes life-saving detour

Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon into a canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and overturned in about 3 feet of water. Landesman was rescued from the car and taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries. Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon into a canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and overturned in about 3 feet of water. Landesman was rescued from the car and taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries. Joshua and Tameka Garrett stand Tuesday near the canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton into which Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon. They are credited with saving the woman’s life. Joshua and Tameka Garrett stand Tuesday near the canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton into which Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon. They are credited with saving the woman’s life.

LUMBERTON — A Charlotte man is being praised for saving a woman’s life after her vehicle overturned into a canal Monday.

“The quick actions of a passing motorist saved the driver of this vehicle from drowning today,” a Facebook post by Lumberton Rescue and EMS reads in part. “Thank you sir for your willingness and courage to help others in their time of crisis. Also thank you to the other motorists who stopped to assist.”

Joshua Garrett and his wife, Tameka, were running an errand around noon on Monday that turned into a lifesaving event when Marilyn Landesman’s vehicle overturned into a canal beside Fayetteville Road.

“I really didn’t think anything about it,” he said. “When you see somebody in need, you help them out,” Garrett said.

Accolades are not necessary for the care the couple provided to a fellow motorist, Garrett said.

“You do it because it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “We were put on this Earth together to help each other.”

The Garrett were driving on Fayetteville Road from Oakridge Boulevard toward Liberty Hill when 65-year-old Landesman, who was ahead of them in traffic, began weaving on and off the road’s right-hand shoulder, Garrett said.

He watched as Landesman moved into the turning lane of Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center, but continued driving forward. As she neared Barker Ten Mile Road, one of her SUV’s tires hit a large hole on the side of the road and the car flipped twice before overturning into the canal.

Garrett stopped and jumped into the canal. He ducked under 3 feet of water, broke the rear passenger-side window and pulled Landesman from the car.

Initially, the couple thought Landesman was unconscious or worse.

“I was yelling and screaming,” he said. “I couldn’t hear anything … didn’t see any movement or hear anything.”

Landesman was in shock, he said. But, she was safe.

Tameka Garrett, who has been a certified nursing assistant for more than 10 years, said she helped coach her husband and another motorist through the rescue. She kept Landesman’s head elevated and made sure she was still until paramedics arrived.

Landesman was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries, according to Ivey.

Ivey commended Garrett for his lifesaving action, citing it as a rarity.

“Lots of those people just don’t stop anymore,” Ivey said. “They just keep on going.”

But not this time.

“It’s our responsibility as human beings to, you know, lend a hand if we can,” Joshua Garrett said.

The Garretts are both employed by Utility Metering Solutions and are in Lumberton for a year-long project to replace 25,000 county water meter systems outside of city limits. The upgrade will allow customers to access and track water usage online, Joshua Garrett said. The Garretts travel frequently with the company, and have been in Texas, Louisiana and Georgia this year.

Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon into a canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and overturned in about 3 feet of water. Landesman was rescued from the car and taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_car2-1.jpg Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon into a canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton and overturned in about 3 feet of water. Landesman was rescued from the car and taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where she was treated for minor injuries. Joshua and Tameka Garrett stand Tuesday near the canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton into which Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon. They are credited with saving the woman’s life. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_rescue2-1.jpg Joshua and Tameka Garrett stand Tuesday near the canal beneath Fayetteville Road in Lumberton into which Marilyn Landesman’s car fell Monday afternoon. They are credited with saving the woman’s life.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]