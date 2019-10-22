Planning Board gives Hargrave rezoning first OK

Wooten Wooten

LUMBERTON — The city’s Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the rezoning of Janie C. Hargrave Elementary school for use as office space by the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“We’re hopeful, we’re excited, we’re appreciative,” said Shanita Wooten, schools superintendent.

The board approved rezoning the school located at 100 Hargrave St. from Residential Single Family/Duplex to Office/Residential. The action now goes to the City Council’s Council Policy Committee. If approved by the CPC, it would be forwarded to the City Council.

Using the school as district office space will save money, Wooten said.

“We just see this as a permanent site, so we can stop renting,” Wooten said.

The district office staff is housed currently in the old BB&T call center building on Kahn Drive in Lumberton. The district is paying $11,700 per month for the 20,000-square-foot building it moved in to in July 2018. The lease on the building expires in June.

A date for when the district might move central office staff in to Janie C. Hargrave has yet to be determined, according to district officials.

“As Dr. Wooten said, we’re looking to rezone the school. To change the purpose of the school to a central office area so we can have a permanent location, but use a building that we already own,” Karen Brooks-Floyd, assistant superintendent for Administration, Community Engagement and Auxiliary Services, said before the meeting started.

The new location will send a positive message to the community, said Earney Hammonds, the school district’s director of Maintenance.

“We’re where the children are at,” he said.

The location will help convey the message that the school system is about building and growing, he said.

There will be 51 more parking spaces made by repurposing the playground area, Wooten said.

“We intend on utilizing the whole campus,” Hammonds said.

The only construction to be done to the property will be to bring the Hargrave campus’ buildings up to code, he said. No expansion has been planned for the buildings.

“I’ve been at the central office since 2012 and we’ve had four homes, so hopefully this will be our last one,” Wooten said with laughter. a laugh.

Janie C. Hargrave Elementary was one of four schools closed as part of a school district plan to address a $2 million deficit. Also closed were R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in Fairmont, and Rowland Middle.

The school system has been without a permanent central office since Hurricane Matthew destroyed the one on N.C. 72, just west of Interstate 95. The site on Kahn Drive also flooded during Hurricane Florence.

Now heads to City Council for approval

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

