Police ID man killed by train

October 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Police here have identified the man who was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday as 72-year old James B. Locklear Jr.

Locklear, of Roberts Avenue in Pembroke, was walking back to his residence shortly after 3 p.m. when he crossed the train tracks at Vance and West Railroad streets in front of a train, said Police Chief Ed Locklear. Locklear made it across the tracks but was struck by a handle or rail from a passing train car and fell to the side of the tracks, the police chief said.

“One of the train employees saw him and hit the horn,” Locklear said.

The train was stopped after the accident and traffic on the line was cleared by 5:02 p.m., according to a CSX spokesperson.

First responders found Locklear dead when they arrived at the scene, the police chief said.

Staff report