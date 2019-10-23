Police ID man killed by train

LUMBERTON — “We finally have a budget.”

That was interim Robeson Community College President William Findt’s reaction to news that legislation setting in place a budget for the state’s community college system for the 2019-20 academic year has been given final approval by the General Assembly. The legislation, designated Senate Bill 61, is to go Thursday to Gov. Roy Cooper, who can either sign the bill in to law or veto it.

Findt and his staff anticipate Cooper will sign the bill into law because he has signed in to law the previous 11 “mini budgets” sent to him by the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 61 allocates to community colleges the $1,196,633,387 contained in the two-year state spending plan vetoed by Cooper on June 28, one day after the General Assembly gave it final approval. The budget would have spent $23.9 billion in the fiscal year that started July 1.

The community college mini-budget was given final approval by the Senate on Tuesday by a vote of 49-0. The House of Representatives, amended, approved and sent it to the Senate for concurrence on Oct. 9.

The bill helps the entire system by addressing many of the community college system’s top priorities, including $12 million in recurring funding for short-term workforce training, according to information from the office of state Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton.

The biggest benefit to RCC and the community college system from the bill’s passage is the easing of financial uncertainty.

“We are able to say this is our budget,” Findt said.

The college has been operating under a continuing budget since the start of the current academic year, he said. The continuing budget was based on the spending level of the previous academic year. Passage of SB 61 allows the college to say this is the money it has for the 2019-20 academic year and to plan accordingly.

“Actually it’s really a good budget for us,” Findt said.

A lot of what RCC asked for is in the spending plan, he said.

For example, the college will receive $175,000 for it Workforce Development program, said Tami George, RCC vice president and chief financial officer.

Salary increases are not in the spending plan, Findt said.

“I don’t think that’s a big deal because it’s only 1%,” he said.

It will be sometime in November before RCC received its share of the SB 61 the money, George said. The college system’s governing board will get the spending plan’s numbers first. Then the board will make its calculations and divide the money between the system’s colleges.

The board is scheduled to meet Nov. 15.

“This is the longest I can remember going without a budget,” Findt said.

The college is in the second quarter of the 2019-20 budget year, George said.

“It’s just nice to know we finally have a budget and we can move forward,” Findt said.

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, praised passage of SB 61.

“Funding for community colleges and making sure they get the funding they need to keep going is very important,” Graham said.

Community colleges are the backbone of rural areas, such as Robeson County, he said. The college’s programs provide valuable educational opportunities for the people, help promote economic development and help ensure there is a work-ready workforce to support that economic growth.

“I certainly want to make sure they get the funding they need,” Graham said.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor