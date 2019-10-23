St. Pauls police ID shooting victims

October 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — Police here released on Wednesday the names of the two people shot Tuesday morning, one of whom was killed.

Killed was Tyrease McCray, 20, of 174 Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls. McCray was taken by ambulance to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Lynnie Sanderson Jr., 42, of 578 Participle Court in Hope Mills, was shot in the lower leg. He was taken by ambulance to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The shooting is still under investigation by the St. Pauls Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Police Chief R. Thomas Hagens said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a disturbance call at 501 E. Chapel St. in St. Pauls. When officers arrived, they found that Sanderson and McCray had been shot. No other details wer availabl.

Anyone with information should call the St. Pauls Police Department at 910-865-5155. Callers can remain anonymous.

